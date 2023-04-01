Khmeimim: Washington's provocative behaviour in Syria threatens deconfliction agreements

The Russians have protested against the provocative actions of US forces in Al-Hasakah, Syria, according to statements on Friday by the Deputy Head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria Oleg Gurinov.

"Provocative actions by units of the US Armed Forces have been recorded in the Al-Hasakah Province. During joint Russian-Turkish patrols, the movement of two patrols conducted by the so-called anti-terrorist coalition were tracked along the non-deconfliction routes near Deiruna-Aga and Saramsak. The Russian side has protested to the coalition," Gurinov added.

According to Gurinov: "The violation of the deconfliction agreements by the coalition jeopardises the fragile balance of power, which has been achieved through Russia's efforts, in the region, and also has a negative impact on the development of the situation."

Gurinov noted that four cases of shelling were recorded over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of Jabhat Al-Nusra and Turkistan Islamic Party terrorist groups (both banned in Russia). He added that a Syrian soldier had been wounded in sniper fire opened against government forces.