US bolsters Middle East forces after alleged Iran attacks

The US has bolstered its military forces in the Middle East after an alleged series of Iranian attacks on US troops in Syria, CNN disclosed on Friday.

CNN reported the Pentagon confirming that a squadron of A-10 attack aircraft is deploying to the region ahead of a scheduled deployment.

The Pentagon's spokesperson Phil Ventura shared that the deployment of the attack aircraft was expedited by several weeks following the Iranian attacks in Syria.

Meanwhile, Ventura said that the US ordered a carrier strike group to remain in the region to support US forces in Central Command, which covers the Middle East, and a squadron of A-10 attack aircraft to the region.

In a statement, he indicated: "We are committed to supporting the defeat-ISIS mission alongside a global coalition in Syria and prepared to respond to a range of contingencies in the Middle East if needed."

The George H W Bush Carrier Strike Group will remain in the Mediterranean Sea under US European Command, but it will support US forces in the Middle East in the event of contingency plans and operations, Ventura added.

