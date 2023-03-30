Top UN Court rejects Iran bid to free assets frozen by US

The United Nations' top Court has rejected Tehran's legal bid to free up some $2 billion in Iranian Central Bank assets frozen by US authorities, AP reports.

According to the report, the assets were chosen by US to be paid in compensation to victims of a 1983 bombing in Lebanon and other attacks linked to Iran.

The International Court of Justice said, Thursday, it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the Iranian claim linked to the Central Markazi Bank, the report added.

READ: Iran denies involvement in plan to launch attacks against Israelis