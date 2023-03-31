Iran's revolutionary guards say adviser killed in Israel attack on Syria

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that one of their military advisers was killed in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital Damascus today, Reuters reported Iranian media saying.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has announced the martyrdom of guardsman Milad Haydari, one of the IRGC's military advisers and officers, in the criminal attack of the Zionist regime on the outskirts of Damascus at dawn today," the media quoted an IRGC statement.

Israel has repeatedly struck what it claims are Iranian sites in Syria since the onset of the civil war in the country.

Israeli officials generally refrain from commenting on attacks on Syrian territory.

