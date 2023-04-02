4 terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Turkish forces

At least four PKK terrorists who escaped from a terror camp in northern Iraq surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's National Defense Ministry announced Saturday, Anadolu reports.

The terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, a statement said.

The only way out for the terrorists is to surrender to justice, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US and EU has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Turkiye.

Turkiye has carried out a series of offensives to clear the region of terrorists.

