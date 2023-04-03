Germany, Jordan call for 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

Germany and Jordan, on Monday, called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation in the region, Anadolu News Agency reports.

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, expressed their concern over recent developments in the region, following their meeting in Berlin.

"Unfortunately, it is a bitter reality that this year, Ramadan was not marked by peace, family and happiness as one would have wished for," Baerbock said, adding that recent tensions and violence claimed more lives in the region.

She thanked Safadi for his diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, and announced Berlin's plan to actively support the "Aqaba process" and host a conference with Jordan, Egypt, and France, in the so-called Munich format.

"Our two countries agree that the two-state solution still offers the best basis for Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, with dignity and security," Baerbock said.

OPINION: How Sovereign a State?

Jordan's Safadi noted the explosive recent controversial statements from Israeli ministers and Tel Aviv's policy of illegal settlements, warning that the situation was very.

"We are at a crossroads. Either we will let extremists, racists, and hate preachers chart the path of the future, or we will work together with those who want peace, and do everything to achieve this goal," he said.

Safadi underlined Jordan's commitment to a two-state solution to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"The conflict will only end if the Palestinians get a sovereign state," he stressed.