Iran retains right to respond to Israel at 'appropriate time and place,' says official

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that his country retains the right to respond to Israel's "state terrorism" at the appropriate "time and place", Anadolu has reported, quoting the official Iranian News Agency.

"The blood of Iranian military advisors will not go in vain," said Nasser Kanaani on Sunday after the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members in an Israeli air strike in Syria on Friday.

"Meqdad Mehghani Jafarabadi, a member of the Revolutionary Guards, was wounded in a criminal attack of the Zionist regime on Friday and was martyred due to the severity of his injuries," Reuters quoted the IRGC as saying in a statement published on Sunday.

Earlier, the IRGC said that officer and military adviser Milad Haydari was killed in the attack. "The crimes of the Zionist regime will not go unanswered and they will pay for this."

Iran explained that its officers play an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of the Damascus government. Dozens of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including senior officers, have been killed since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.

