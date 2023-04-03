UAE Foreign Minister meets Greek Premier, counterpart in Athens

UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, in the capital, Athens, on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Al Nahyan and Mitsotakis discussed "the strategic relationship between the two countries and the prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, energy and climate change," according to a statement by the Greek Premier's office.

"They also shared views on international and regional exchanges of mutual interest, including developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East," the statement added.

Earlier, Al Nahyan and his counterpart, Dendias, held talks on issues of mutual interest, including improvement of economic cooperation, according to a Greek Foreign Ministry statement.

Latest developments in the Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Middle East, which concern both countries, as well as the de-escalation of tensions in Greek-Turkish relations, were also discussed, it added.

