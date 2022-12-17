Portuguese / Spanish / English

Greece to reinforce Turkiye border security to fight migrants crossing

December 17, 2022 at 10:06 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
Migrants disembark from a coast guard vessel after an operation on the Greek island of Chios on October 26, 2021 [DIMITRIS VOUCHOURIS/Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images]
Greece is deploying 250 border police officers and placing newly developed monitoring systems along its border with Turkiye to fight the crossing of illegal migrants, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Addressing the Greek Parliament, Greek Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos stated that his country will place a new anti-migration system and deploy an additional 250 border police officers along the borders with Turkiye.

He also shared that his ministry is to expand the barbed wire along the borders, noting that the measures aim to halt the illegal entry of migrants to the European country.

The minister told Parliament that his ministry intercepted the entry of 250,000 migrants in 2022 and arrested 1,200 human traffickers.

In August 2021, Greece invested in a new anti-migration arsenal, including cameras, radar and a 40-kilometre (25-mile) steel fence over five metres high, to cover part of the 200-kilometre border region crossed by the Maritsa River.

Irregular migrants pushed back – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

