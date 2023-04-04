Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to join countries producing energy from nuclear sources

Turkiye's first nuclear power plant, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will put Turkiye among the countries producing energy from nuclear sources, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the commissioning of the first unit at Akkuyu NPP is expected to enable the country to become one of the countries that produce energy from nuclear sources by connecting the electricity generated by the plant to its network for the first time in its history.

The power plant's first unit, which comprises four 1200 megawatt VVER-1200 type "III+" generation reactors and has a total installed power of 4,800 megawatts, is scheduled to be commissioned this year, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the report added.

