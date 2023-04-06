30 rockets fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel: Israeli Army

The Israeli Army, on Thursday, said that at least 30 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Israeli Army said its Iron Dome air defence system intercepted 15 of the rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The Army added that it has closed its airspace to civilian flights in northern Israel due to the rocket attacks.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is regularly updated on the security events and will conduct a situation assessment with the heads of the security establishment," a statement by Netanyahu's office said.

Most of the fired rockets are of Grad and Katyusha types, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

So far, there has been no immediate claim of responsibility from any group in Lebanon.

