Hamas calls for supporting Al-Aqsa against Israel's aggression 

Khaled Meshaal, exiled leader of the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, addresses a rally in his honour on 21 October 2015, in Cape Town. [RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images]
The leader of Hamas' political office abroad, Khaled Meshaal, yesterday condemned the recent Israeli aggressions against Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"What is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous shift," Meshaal said in a statement, describing the acts as "barbaric."

Meshaal called on all Palestinians "to take action, within their own scope and capability, to support and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"Al-Aqsa's battle is everyone's battle on the individual and collective level," he stressed.

"Show your Lord the best of what you have, especially during this holy month; the month of jihad, patience and victory."

Israeli occupation forces once again stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque last night, shooting at and arresting worshippers. Hundreds of Palestinians were banned from entering the compound and so held taraweeh prayers on the streets of occupied East Jerusalem.

