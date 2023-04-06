Hamas calls for supporting Al-Aqsa against Israel's aggression 

The leader of Hamas' political office abroad, Khaled Meshaal, yesterday condemned the recent Israeli aggressions against Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"What is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous shift," Meshaal said in a statement, describing the acts as "barbaric."

Meshaal called on all Palestinians "to take action, within their own scope and capability, to support and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"Al-Aqsa's battle is everyone's battle on the individual and collective level," he stressed.

"Show your Lord the best of what you have, especially during this holy month; the month of jihad, patience and victory."

Israeli occupation forces once again stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque last night, shooting at and arresting worshippers. Hundreds of Palestinians were banned from entering the compound and so held taraweeh prayers on the streets of occupied East Jerusalem.

