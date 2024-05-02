Israel fears being blacklisted by UN over Gaza onslaught

Fears are growing inside Israel about being blacklisted by the United Nations among countries harming children in conflict zones, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has grown worried after numerous statements made by UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, about a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 34,600 people, the vast majority of whom were children and women, the public broadcaster KAN reported.

A report is scheduled to be released next month by UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, on the situation of children in conflict zones, which is likely to include Israel among entities violating children’s rights.

According to KAN, Israeli officials are struggling behind the scenes to persuade the UN to correct what they call “many inaccuracies” in the draft report.

If added, Israel will be listed alongside terrorist groups such as Daesh, Al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack, which killed some 1,200 people, imposing a crippling siege that left Gaza’s population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Gaza: wounded children struggle to recover amid decimated health system and horrific scenes