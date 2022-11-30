Meshaal: Escalating West Bank Resistance 'is difficult to adapt and break'

Head of Hamas abroad, Khaled Meshaal, said on Tuesday that the Palestinian people are sticking to Resistance against the Israeli Occupation, until it is ended.

In a press release marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians, Meshaal stressed that the "escalating Palestinian Resistance in the Occupied West Bank is difficult to adapt or break."

At the same time, he said that the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians is adding emphasis on the Palestinian national and historic rights on top of the liberation of Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, return of refugees and release of all prisoners in Israeli jails.

He also stressed that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza will continue "raising the flag of Resistance and liberation, and will continue backing all the Palestinian people and their rights."

Meshaal reiterated the failure of "all attempts to Israelise and isolate the Palestinians in historic Palestine, occupied in 1948."

Concluding his press release, Meshaal stressed that "all the Palestinians abroad are considered an inexhaustible resource for the just Palestinian cause, as they use all of their expertise and abilities to fight the Israeli Occupation and liberate Palestine."

