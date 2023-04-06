Turkiye provides shelter to over 2 million affected by earthquake - Interior Minister

The Turkish government has provided shelter to almost 2.6 million people affected by the deadly earthquakes that hit the country early last month, as clearing and reconstruction efforts remain underway.

Speaking at an iftar dinner – to break the Ramadan fast – in the tent city of Kahramanmaras province's Pazarcık district yesterday, Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, Kahramanmaras Governor, Omer Faruk Coskun and Kırıkkale Governor, Bulent Tekbıyıkoglu, disclosed information about the relief efforts conducted for the areas and people impacted by the earthquakes on 6 February.

Those quakes and their aftershocks were felt throughout the region, but particularly hit their epicentres of south-east Turkiye and north-west Syria, killing a total of over 60,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Soylu and the two governors revealed yesterday that, aside from providing temporary shelter to almost 2.6 million of those affected, the Turkish government has ensured the foundations of permanent residences have been laid and is increasing the number of tents and containers in which the victims can temporarily reside.