2 Israeli settlers killed in attack in northern occupied West Bank

Two female Israeli settlers were killed and a third was seriously injured on Friday in an attack in the northern occupied West Bank, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the attack was on the settlers' car and took place near the settlement of Hamra in the northern West Bank.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted the statement as saying that the perpetrator managed to escape the scene, and a manhunt began to find him.

Early on Friday, the Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Lebanon, saying they were targets of the Hamas group.

Palestinian groups in Gaza also fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip.

Tension has been running high over the past few days following Israel assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

