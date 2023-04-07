Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas: Al-Aqsa worshippers paying price of Arab states' normalisation with Israel

April 7, 2023 at 10:29 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Muslims perform tarawih prayer at courtyard of the Masjid al-Aqsa in Eastern Jerusalem on April 06, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque are paying the price of the rush by Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, Hamas's senior leader Hisham Qassem said on Thursday.

In an official statement, Qassem added that the Israeli attacks "won't be ended by a few expressions of denunciation," describing the situation as a "religious war."

"Israel is targeting every Islamic and Christian site in Jerusalem to complete its Zionist illegal settlement projects," he warned.

The Islamic leader called on the international community to "immediately sever relations with Israel," "tear up all the agreements of shame that enable the enemy [Israel] to shackle our people."

"It's time for a unified Arab-Islamic stance," he reiterated.

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers stormed Al-Aqsa, fired stun grenades at Palestinians, injured dozens, and arrested more than 400 worshippers. The Red Crescent said that the occupation police prevented medical staff from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to take care of the injured.

