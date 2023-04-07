Israeli settlers vandalise Palestinian properties, block entrance of Ramallah city

Israeli settlers on Friday vandalised Palestinian properties and closed the entrance to Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, reports Anadolu agency.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that settlers living in the settlement of Bet El closed the entrance leading to Ramallah and Al-Bireh cities using rocks and garbage containers, and prevented Palestinian vehicles to pass through the entrance.

The eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces were present at the scene to protect the settlers, and did not prevent settlers from blocking the entrance.

Early on Friday, settlers attacked the village of Humsa Al-Fawqa, north of the Jordan Valley area, east of the West Bank, and set fire on Palestinian properties in the village.

The settlers' retaliation acts come following an attack, believed to be carried out by a Palestinian, which left two Israeli settlers killed near the settlement of Hamra, northeastern the West Bank.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted the statement as saying that the perpetrator managed to escape the scene, and a manhunt began to find him.

Tension has been running high over the past few days following Israel assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

