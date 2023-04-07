Gaza infrastructure damaged in Israeli attack

Several houses, and health and educational facilities were damaged Friday in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian resident and officials said, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli bombing also caused damage to a number of agricultural lands and vehicles, according to an Anadolu reporter on the scene.

The Israeli raids at night caused damage to the Al Durrah Children's Hospital, east of Gaza City, without causing injuries, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement

The attack "caused a state of confusion and fear among the medical staff, the sick children, and their companions."

The Ministry of Education in Gaza also announced the damaging of one of its facilities, east of Gaza, as a result of the attack.

The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that the Israeli bombing of agricultural land east of Gaza City led to the collapse of a nearby house, without causing any injuries.

Abu Maher, a resident of the Tuffah area east of Gaza, said: "A series of huge explosions occurred as a result of Israeli attacks, at dawn on Friday."

"We do not understand the motive behind attacking populated civilian areas?" he said.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes in Gaza early Friday in response to rocket fire from Lebanon.

The Israeli army on Thursday said that at least 30 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel.

The developments came after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers for two nights in a row.