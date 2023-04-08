Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Palestine

April 8, 2023 at 9:20 am
Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers discussed the Palestine matter on Friday, according to diplomatic sources, reports Anadolu Agency.
Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed matters related to Afghanistan during a telephone call.
Israeli police said Wednesday it detained 350 Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move never recognised by the international community.
