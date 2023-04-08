Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Palestine

April 8, 2023 at 9:20 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (R) in Doha, Qatar on December 06, 2021 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (R) in Doha, Qatar on December 06, 2021 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]
 April 8, 2023 at 9:20 am

Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers discussed the Palestine matter on Friday, according to diplomatic sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed matters related to Afghanistan during a telephone call.

Israeli police said Wednesday it detained 350 Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move never recognised by the international community.

READ: Turkish, Israeli foreign ministers discuss latest attacks, provocations by Israeli forces

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineQatarTurkey
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments