Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Palestine

Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers discussed the Palestine matter on Friday, according to diplomatic sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed matters related to Afghanistan during a telephone call.

Israeli police said Wednesday it detained 350 Palestinians from the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move never recognised by the international community.

