Video of cat jumping on imam in Algeria goes viral on social media

A live broadcast showing a cat jumping on an imam in Algeria went viral on social media

On Wednesday, Imam Walid Mehsas was praying Taraweeh, a prayer occurring every evening during the holy month of Ramadan, when the cat jumped and climbed his shoulders.

The video shows the moment the cat jumped on the imam, climbed on his shoulder and kissed him. The imam did not stop his prayer but caressed the cat gently.

The video went viral on social media as it reached unbelievable records of views in a very short time. On YouTube, it received more than a billion views in the first 24 hours.

On the Sky News YouTube Channel, the video has so far registered more than six million views.

"Islam is peaceful. It's showing true to the nation. Much love," one commented on the BBC News Instagram account.

Another commented: "I don't know about the religion, but this man probably has a nice spirit. I believe in animal behaviour, and cats are extremely honest."

The third commented: "Islam is a religion often associated with violence, but in reality, it is a religion of peace and mercy. Islam promotes compassion, forgiveness and understanding towards others. The Quran, the holy book of Islam, teaches Muslims to seek peace and be merciful to all living beings, including animals."