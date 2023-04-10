Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian minor killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

April 10, 2023 at 4:26 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian youth carried during funeral procession held in Ramallah, West Bank on May 25, 2022 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian youth carried during funeral procession held in Ramallah, West Bank on May 25, 2022 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 April 10, 2023 at 4:26 pm

A Palestinian minor was killed and two others injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to the Health Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement said Mohammad Fayez Balhan, 15, was shot in the head and was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry said two other people were injured by Israeli fire in their lower parts and were admitted to hospital for medical attention.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, triggering clashes with local residents.

WATCH: Israel occupation forces kill Palestine youth in Al-Aqsa Mosque

An Israeli military statement said army forces were operating in the camp, without providing any further details.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since Israeli police forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem last week.

Nearly 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments