Reports: 90% of tourist reservations in north Israel cancelled

After rockets launched from Lebanon and Syrian towards north of Israel, 90 per cent of tourists who planned to visit the area cancelled their reservations, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Israeli Hebrew daily Maariv reported that business owners expected many tourists to spend their holidays in the north of the country, but the rockets pushed them to change their plans.

"In our business, when we lose one week, we lose a whole season," a businessman in the area told Maariv.

Meanwhile, Wallah news website reported that the irrigation systems in the Upper Galilee had stopped due to a cyberattack.

This development has come after the firing of rockets from Lebanon and Syria on Saturday and Sunday towards Israel, which responded with airstrikes on the two Arab countries.

