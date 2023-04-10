Turkiye's unemployment rate at 10% in February

Turkiye's unemployment rate was at 10% in February, up by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to official figures released on Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The number of unemployed people totaled 3.5 million as of February, up 65,000 on a monthly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The unemployment rate was at 8.7% for men and 12.6% for women.

The number of employed people dropped by 361,000 to 31.46 million in February compared to the previous month, bringing the employment rate to 48.2%.

TurkStat clarified that it was unable conduct its regular labor force survey in Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya and Osmaniye, which were among the 11 provinces affected by the deadly February 6 earthquakes in southern Turkiye.​​​​​​​

