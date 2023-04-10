Widespread ridicule of Sisi's talk about his "unfinished dream" 

Social media platforms were dominated by the widespread mockery of the Egyptian regime's president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, discussing his "unfinished dream."

Addressing a child during an open dialogue with the residents of the Asmarat district, Sisi said, "I used to walk around and see difficult areas, and I was an ordinary person just like you. If I could reach it, I would do it, and it was a dream, and God willed it."

He added, "My dream has not ended, and I hope to see all Egyptians in the best condition," noting that his dream is on the right track if Egyptians are in the best condition.

Sisi continued, "We are working on the first phase of 'Decent Life'; we hope to finish it, and there are two more phases. We are talking about 60 million people whose lives we want to improve," directing his speech to one of the citizens, saying, "Do you know what it means when a person's home has inhuman sewage? We are not talking about a family or 100 or 1,000, but millions, as well as drinking water, electricity, and other things we do."

Sisi's words come at a time when Egyptians are caught in a spiral of rising prices and shortages of essential goods due to the significant loss of value in the Egyptian pound. At present, Egypt's economy is under the burden of debt and budget deficit, forcing the state to sell its assets.

