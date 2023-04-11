Portuguese / Spanish / English

Chile, Argentina, Cuba slam Israel attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 11, 2023 at 9:15 am | Published in: Argentina, Asia & Americas, Caribbean, Chile, Cuba, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli police force people out of the Chain Gate as they raid Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on April 05, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 April 11, 2023 at 9:15 am

Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Cuba condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that Israel must avoid escalating violence.

In a statement reported by Quds Press, Argentina said: "Holy places in Jerusalem are designated for safe and peaceful prayers," calling for Israel to "respect the historical and religious status quo in this holy site."

Meanwhile, Chile expressed its concerns about the violence which erupted "when the Israeli police stormed a place of worship and forcibly expelled the people who were inside it."

It called for "avoiding such provocative actions because they lead to escalation of violence," reiterating the importance of respecting the religious historical status quo at holy site.

For its part, the Mexican Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep worries about the use of force by the Israeli police inside Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Previously, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez condemned the Israeli incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Twitter, he said the aggression is a clear violation of international standards, adding that "actions of this nature lacerate the religious sentiment of the Palestinians and exacerbate the climate of violence."

