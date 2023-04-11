Greece, Egypt vow to bolster relations, cooperation

Greece and Egypt, on Tuesday, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a meeting in the capital, Athens, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, held discussions on enhancing collaboration in areas including energy, economy and climate change.

A priority area is joint efforts on energy transmission from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe, Dendias said at a news conference.

In reference to relations with Turkiye, he said there have been positive developments after Greece extended support and solidarity following the devastating 6 February earthquakes.

"I wish this positive climate will lead to negotiations on essential issues such as demarcation of an exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf in line with international law and maritime law," said Dendias.

Shoukry also reiterated Cairo's desire for better relations and understanding with Athens.

"We aim to further enhance bilateral ties and cooperation between our countries," he said.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister added that he will be visiting the Turkish capital, Ankara, later this week.

