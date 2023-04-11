Palestinians in Europe prepare for launch of annual conference

The committees of European Palestinians Conference convened on Tuesday in Malmo and discussed the preparations for the 20th session of the annual summit slated for 27 May 2023.

A press release posted on the Facebook page of the conference stated that over 100 activists from Sweden and other countries making up 34 committees met in Malmo, adding the slogan of this year's conference is "75 years, we are going home".

Head of the European Palestinians Conference, Amin abu Rashid, welcomed the participants and reiterated on the importance of cooperation and integration among the different committees of the conference.

"Heads of the committees presented the achievements and what they have already done regarding the preparations for the conference," Abu Rashid said.

He added: "The committees discussed the programme of the conference and the other activities and side meetings, workshops and panels to be held during the conference. In addition, they discussed the proposed art and folkloric and film shows prepared for the conference."

The committees concluded the meeting with the launch of the promotion campaign for the conference under the slogan of "Hand with hand, we will certainly return back".

The 19th session of this conference was held in Copenhagen in 2019 under the slogan "Jerusalem unites us and return is our destiny".

The first conference was held in 2003 in London; it has been held annually in different European cities since then.