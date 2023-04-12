Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settlers uproot 70 olive trees near Nablus

April 12, 2023 at 8:29 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians try to return an olive tree to its place after an Israeli bulldozer pulled it out, in a field in the West Bank city of Salfit, near the Israeli settlement of Ariel, on October 26, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinians try to return an olive tree to its place after an Israeli bulldozer pulled it out on October 26, 2020 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 12, 2023 at 8:29 am

IsraeliÂ occupationÂ settlers yesterday uprootedÂ 70 olive trees in the village ofÂ Qaryout, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus,Â WafaÂ news agency reported.

Speaking toÂ Wafa,Â BasharÂ M'ammar, an activistÂ from the village,Â saidÂ residents were shocked to learn that settlers uprooted 70 ofÂ theirÂ olive trees.

He noted that the treesÂ wereÂ located in an area near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

READ: Illegal Israel settlers destroy, steal hundreds of olive trees in Bethlehem

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments