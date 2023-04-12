Israel settlers uproot 70 olive trees near Nablus

IsraeliÂ occupationÂ settlers yesterday uprootedÂ 70 olive trees in the village ofÂ Qaryout, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus,Â WafaÂ news agency reported.

Speaking toÂ Wafa,Â BasharÂ M'ammar, an activistÂ from the village,Â saidÂ residents were shocked to learn that settlers uprooted 70 ofÂ theirÂ olive trees.

He noted that the treesÂ wereÂ located in an area near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

