UN mission in Sudan concerned by death threat against its head

The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said yesterday that it was "deeply concerned" about a video circulating on social media in which a man is asking for a fatwa (religious edict) allowing the assassination of UNITAMS head, Volker Perthes.

"The language of incitement and violence will only deepen divisions on the ground, but it will not deter the mission from carrying out its duties," UNITAMS said in a statement that was quoted by AFP.

"We call on the Sudanese authorities to initiate legal measures and ensure a proper investigation."

The statement also stressed that UNITAMS and Perthes remain committed to supporting the people of Sudan in achieving the country's political transition to democratic rule, pursuant to the UNITAMS's mandate issued by the UN Security Council.

READ: Situation deteriorating in Sudan, UN warns