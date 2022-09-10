Situation deteriorating in Sudan, UN warns

In the absence of effective solutions to restore a "credible democratic transition", the United Nations (UN) warned of the deteriorating situation in Sudan.

In a report, which Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes intends to present before the UN Security Council next week, the UN drew attention to the rise in human rights violations and economic and security deteriorations.

According to the report, the UN documented 183 human rights violations in the past three months, affecting about 1,454 people, including women and 65 children. The violations included violating the right to live, kidnapping and sexual and physical abuse, according to Sky News Arabia.

Despite announcing the state of emergency lift, the report noted the security forces' continued violations given the lack of judicial accountability and continued impunity.

The report also confirmed the continued use of live bullets and excessive force against peaceful protests calling for civil rule that have been ongoing for over ten months.

It warned of the dangerous economic situation in the country given the rise in inflation rates, disrupted supply chains and the increase in food insecurity, reaching a quarter of the country's population.

The report also highlighted the major deterioration of the security situation and the spread of tribal and familial conflicts, especially in Darfur and Blue Nile, which has led to hundreds of deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands from conflict areas.

Sudan is witnessing a severe political and security crisis following the measures taken by Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on 25 October, 2021, ending the partnership between the civil and military sides after the fall of the Brotherhood government in the popular revolution in April 2019.