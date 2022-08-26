Sudan reshuffles military leadership

Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, yesterday announced a major reshuffle of the country's military leadership, amid political and economic turmoil, Reuters reports.

The change includes the military's land forces, operations and supply heads as well as its general inspector. A change to the air force leadership had been announced previously, while the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohamed Osman Alhussein, was kept in his position.

This marks the largest change in army leadership since a coup led by Al-Burhan and other generals on 25 October ended a transitional partnership with civilian political groups.

The coup has led to protests across the country in which dozens have been killed. Demonstrators have demanded full civilian and democratic rule.