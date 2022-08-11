Activists hold protest against military rule in Sudan

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Sudanese marched Thursday in the capital of Khartoum and other cities against the ruling military, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protesters, who took to the streets after a short break at the beginning of August, chanted against the army and demanded that military generals step down from power.

"We want full civilian rule, none of those people will accept less than this. We see the military is maneuvering to gain time while the country is deteriorating in all aspects of life," protester Nasir Misaad told Anadolu Agency.

Police used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters in different parts of Khartoum.

Witnesses confirmed to Anadolu Agency that thousands protested in Wad Medani, Port Sudan and Nyala.

Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti) said Wednesday that the army is ready to hand over power to civilian rulers after talks to achieve a national consensus.

The Sudanese Professional Association, youth and leftist groups have sporadically protested since the army removed former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

They have demanded full civilian and democratic rule.