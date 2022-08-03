Dagalo: Sudan Army 'committed' to exiting political scene

The Vice President of the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), said Monday that the Sudanese Army is "sincere in its commitment to exit the political scene, as long as the goal is to achieve stability and prosperity".

This came in an interview with the BBC Arabic website released several days after Dagalo announced that the Sovereign Council has decided to "leave the rule to civilians and confine the Army to national tasks".

Dagalo added that the Army has failed to bring change, adding "when you think about change, you have a goal and a vision for change. But, unfortunately, the planned goal has not been achieved. And now we have gone for the worse".

Dagalo denied having political ambitions, including running for president, but said he will always be present if Sudan needs him.

"I have no political ambition, but the reality imposed on me to be present, and this is a fact that I must say. If people come and fill this void, and they are up to the responsibility, we will certainly help them so that our country does not collapse," he added.

Since 25 October, 2021, Sudan has witnessed popular protests against the exceptional measures taken by the Head of the Sovereign Council, Army Commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

On 4 July, Al-Burhan announced that the military institution will not participate in the national dialogue under the "tripartite mechanism" auspices.

"After the formation of the executive government, the Sovereignty Council will be dissolved and a Supreme Council of the Armed Forces will be formed from the Armed Forces and Rapid Support," he added.