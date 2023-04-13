Opposition calls on Algeria president not to interfere in Tunisia's affairs

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, the head of the National Salvation Front, has sparked controversy after calling on Algerian President, Abdelmajid Tebboune, to refrain from interfering in Tunisian affairs.

Tebboune had previously said that Tunisia was being subjected to a foreign conspiracy and said that his country was trying to participate in the national dialogue to bridge the gap between Tunisians.

Speaking to local media, Chebbi said: "We ask Algeria to observe the rules of brotherhood and respect the feelings of Tunisians and not to interfere in their internal affairs."

He pointed out that the front understands Algeria's concern about the absence of external pressure on Tunisia but rejects the existence of "guardianship" over Tunisia, whether from brothers or friends.

However, Reda Belhaj, the former spokesman for the Liberation Party, slammed the Tunisian opposition member: "The foolish statement of Nejib Chebbi against Algeria is extremely dangerous, provocative and aimed at alienating Algeria and subtly siding with its enemies and Tunisia's enemies."

"The relationship with Algeria is a matter of principle and strategy," he added.

