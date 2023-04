Palestinian prisoner 'dying' in 3rd month of hunger strike

Palestinian political prisoner Khader Adnan may not return home this time. He is on hunger strike for the 5th time in an Israeli prison, and has surpassed the duration of all of his previous strikes, 68 days as of 13 April 2023. His family have asked for him to be moved to a civic hospital to get treatment, but the request has been denied by the Israeli prison authorities.