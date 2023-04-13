Qatar writer calls for PA president to resign in the interest of Palestinians

The famous Qatari writer and specialist in political sciences in Qatar University, Mohammad Al Misfer, called for Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to resign from his post for the sake of the Palestinian people's interests.

"I am calling for you to resign for the sake of the Palestinian people as you have become overaged," he said, highlighting that Abbas suffers from a number of ailments as a result of his age and is unable to keep up with the demands of his position.

Al Misfer said that the area of the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has doubled and the number of Jewish settlers has crossed one million.

"The number of martyrs who died in the West Bank and who are under your authority is 230, of whom 171 were in the West Bank close to your residence and in front of your heavily armed security forces," he said.

"After all of this, please tell me what your job is if you and your PA do not protect the Palestinians, the land of Palestine and the honour of Palestine?"

"Tell me where does the money paid by the Gulf States, the EU and the US go? Tell me why do your PA security services attack the funerals of the Palestinian martyr Jameel Al Kayyal who was killed by the Israeli occupation?"

Al Misfer spoke about the Israeli attacks and crimes in the occupied West Bank cities and the burning of Palestinian homes and cars in the village of Huwara several weeks ago.

He concluded: "The whole world is standing up against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian holy sites, while the PA is motionless or it is only issuing statements. So, I am calling for you to resign as your political mandate has ended."

Abbas was elected in January 2005 and his term ended in 2009. He has, however, not allowed parliamentary or presidential elections to be held.

