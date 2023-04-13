Latest News
Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan hold US, allies responsible for 'disastrous situation' in Afghanistan
Irregular migrant flow to Europe up by 26% in first quarter
Islamic Jihad delegation headed by Nakhala arrives in Iraq
Russia accuses UN of twisting facts about implementation of grain deal
Opposition calls on Algeria president not to interfere in Tunisia's affairs
Top Japan diplomat discusses Tehran nuclear issue with Iran counterpart
Kuwait to build world's tallest tower
Ethiopia tells Egypt 'politicising' dam and Nile water benefits no one
Hamas: Israel is collapsing from the inside
UN: 264 Ethiopia migrants repatriated from Yemen
441 migrants died crossing Mediterranean in 3 months
Saudi-Syria: resumption of consular services welcomed
Qatar, Bahrain to restore diplomatic relations
Pentagon leaks: Mossad backed anti-Netanyahu protests
Sudan: army issues warning as Rapid Support Forces deployed in capital
