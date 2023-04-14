Israel arrests 3 female worshippers at Al-Aqsa

The Israeli occupation's police forces arrested three female worshippers while they were performing the Isha and Taraweeh prayers at the Lions' Gate, one of the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday evening, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources identified the female detainees as Khadija Khwais, Hanadi Halawani and Nafiya Khwais. They have all previously been denied access to Al-Aqsa, forcing them to offer prayers at its gates.

The sources said that Nafisa Khwais was released, while Hanadi and Khadija were being investigated. No information was given as to what they are suspected of.

