Jordan warns Israel against restricting Christian access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs yesterday warned Israel against restricting Christian access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied Jerusalem and reducing the number of those able to take part in the Holy Saturday festivities.

The ministry's spokesman, Sinan Majali, was quoted by the official Jordanian news agency Petra as saying that all occupation's measures, aimed at restricting the right of Christians to free and unrestricted access to the church tomorrow to practice their religious rites, are "rejected and condemned".

Majali stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, must respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities, and stop all restrictive measures against the Christians of occupied Jerusalem. It also must refrain from any measures that would violate the freedom of worship in the city's holy places.

The ministry spokesperson added that Jordan will continue to protect the sanctities and preserve the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem for it to be a key to peace and a symbol of tolerance and harmony.

READ: Israeli extremists spit at nuns in Jerusalem