Quds Day: people across the world march for Palestine

International Quds (Jerusalem) Day is a yearly event where people from across the world show their support and solidarity for the Palestinian cause. This year the focus was Al-Aqsa, and the recent assault on worshippers by the Israeli occupation forces
April 14, 2023 at 5:04 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
