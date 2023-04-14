Quds Day: people across the world march for Palestine
International Quds (Jerusalem) Day is a yearly event where people from across the world show their support and solidarity for the Palestinian cause. This year the focus was Al-Aqsa, and the recent assault on worshippers by the Israeli occupation forces
