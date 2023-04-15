Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye voices concern over armed clashes in Sudan

April 15, 2023
Smokes rise after clashes erupted in the Sudanese capital on April 15, 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)
Smokes rise after clashes erupted in the Sudanese capital on April 15, 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). [Ömer Erdem - Anadolu Agency]
 

Turkiye on Saturday expressed concern over the armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, Anadolu reports.

"We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue. A lasting solution to the Sudan's problems can only be found through national reconciliation," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Sudan and its people, as it has always done," the statement added.

Earlier, clashes erupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Gunfire and bombs were heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu reporter in Khartoum.
The RSF said in a statement that its forces were in the Soba outskirt of the city, while army sources said the paramilitary force was attempting to seize the army headquarters.

