Portuguese / Spanish / English

Analyst: economic damage caused by Israel coalition will take years to repair

April 17, 2023 at 9:39 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israelis rally against the government's judicial reform bill in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 1, 2023. [ Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency ]
Israelis rally against the government's judicial reform bill in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 1, 2023. [ Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency ]
 April 17, 2023 at 9:39 am

The downgrading of Israel's credit rating from positive to stable is unsurprising considering the manoeuvres of the coalition government, an economic analyst said yesterday, adding that it will take Tel Aviv years to recover from this.

Professor of economics at Israel's Reichman University, Omer Moav,  said: "It is not unlike what anyone familiar with economic research would say, and it is in line with the consensus among 300 leading economists in Israel."

He noted that both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had denied the negative effects of the judicial overhaul plan, adding that "their message is meaningless and full of deception and confusion."

"There is irreparable damage here, even on an immediate economic level. These are irreversible or it will take decades to repair the damage. They've already done that," he said.

"Research shows that when a society is divided and there is no trust in it, its economy suffers in the long run."

Analysis: Israelis fear a multi-front war

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments