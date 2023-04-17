Netanyahu's government has gone with the wind

Since Benjamin Netanyahu assumed premiership for the sixth time in an alliance with the extremist racist right three months ago, the Israeli state has been in turmoil and chaos in the street. Netanyahu has been experiencing a real dilemma and the situation may turn against him and he becomes unable to control it. He fears the fragmentation of the Jewish society into warring sects. The former Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, warned of this, saying, "Israel's foreign policy must be based on three bases: the first is maintaining the strategic alliance with America; the second is maintaining the strategic alliance with America and the third is the strategic alliance with America." However, Netanyahu recently accused America of being involved in these demonstrations against him and of being behind them. However, the only thing the US did was issue statements condemning the statements by Netanyahu's government, to the point of explicitly stating that Netanyahu will not be invited to the White House any time soon. This goes against the tradition that has been followed for decades in this regard, thus indicating the major gap between the US and Israel.

The crisis suffered by Netanyahu's racist government has reached the point of thinking about the need for a military coup. Israel's Haaretz newspaper hinted at this in its editorial "Netanyahu's Chaotic Government Is Forcing Israel into an Impossible Situation" saying, "In the absence of political leaders, the task falls to the heads of the security forces."

The latest opinion polls have shown overwhelming support for the opponents of the Netanyahu government, as the opposing camp will get 64 seats if the elections are held today, without counting the Palestinian seats and the decline of the ruling Netanyahu camp from 64 to only 46 seats. This means that hundreds of thousands of people who voted to create the extremist Netanyahu government, have quickly realised their mistake and poor choice of those to represent them in the Knesset and that they are the ones who put Israel in this crisis after choosing the fascist right-wing government. This large number of voters discovered the danger of religious Zionism and that it does not work in reality, as well as the weakness of Netanyahu and his submission to them due to his great need for their support to escape this crisis. It has become clear to everyone that Netanyahu does not care about anything else when it comes to his interests, and that his selfishness outweighs his concern for Israel's security. When it comes to him, to hell with everyone, just in order for Netanyahu to remain Prime Minister.

Netanyahu has deluded the Israeli community into believes that his government is capable of achieving what none of the previous governments could achieve and promised to impose the spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and then to achieve the dream of complete control over the Mosque by unleashing religious Zionism, led by his ally Ben-Gvir. At the same time, he promised them to continue to attract more Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel and promised economic comfort to the people. However, it then became clear to the people, in the last 100 days, that these promises were fake and they were lies that could not be fulfilled. The Palestinian people showed their complete willingness to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque with their lives and offered their blood as a sacrifice for it. It became completely clear that imposing the spatial division of Al-Aqsa and imposing Israeli sovereignty over it is a fantasy and that it would be a turning point in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that will have its implications in the region, and will be an obstacle to normalising relations with the rest of the Arab countries that Netanyahu dreamed of.

The majority of the Israelis have realised that the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, which Netanyahu's allies are calling for, means the removal of the PA, Abbas's security coordination authority that protects the Israeli enemy from the Palestinian Resistance, and which control the situation on the security level. It acts as a barricade against the attacks of the Resistance and prevents the outbreak of a third Intifada. Removing the PA would mean returning to the time of black and white, where the situation is real and clear; it is an Occupation and a nation exercising its legitimate right to resist. This image is what the Zionist propaganda has worked to distort since the beginning of its project and this distortion of facts is represented by the establishment of a fake Palestinian state working under Israel and following its orders. It is like a security branch added to the Israeli security forces. The Palestinian Authority is the biggest lie in history. This result of the cursed Oslo Accords is the biggest trap that the Palestinians fell into and, when the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat became aware of this and returned, frustrated, after his last meeting with the former US President Bill Clinton and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Camp David resort and started the second Intifada – the Al-Aqsa Intifada – they isolated him and poisoned him.

The Netanyahu government relies on a closed ideology that deliberately relies on provocations and demagogy. This is why most of the Israeli people turned to the anti-Netanyahu camp because they thought that this camp is capable of manoeuvring and preserving the achievements that the Zionist movement has achieved, so far, since the establishment of Israel on the ruins of the Palestinian people, whose land they seized by force.

