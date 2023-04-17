Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian Eid date biscuits with a sweet twist

These Palestinian ladies are preparing for the Muslim festival of Eid getting traditional kaek prepped with a chocolatey twist
April 17, 2023 at 2:54 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Mohammed Asad
April 17, 2023 at 2:54 pm
Palestinian women in Gaza prepare traditional date biscuits – kaek – ahead of Eid Al-Fitr but their offering has a modern twist: it’s dipped in chocolate or made up of bright colours ready for spring [Mo Asad / MiddleEastMonitor]
