American F-16 jet radio kits to Turkiye approved by US

The US State Department has notified Congress of its approval of the sale to Turkiye of Link-16 tactical data link modernisation kits for F-16 jets, sources familiar with the matter said Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the State Department has decided to approve the possible sale to Turkiye of defence articles and services of F-16 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $259 million.

"The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," said the statement.

