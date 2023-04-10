Israel sells Greece guided anti-tank missiles worth $400m

Israel on Monday announced a nearly $400 million agreement to supply Greece with guided anti-tank missiles, says Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Ministry said it would provide Greece with Spike missiles, made by the state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The statement also said that the agreement was signed between Israeli Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Greece's director of Defence investments and armaments, Vice Adm. Aristeidis Alexopulos.

"This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic, and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability," it said.

The Israeli ministry added that the guided missiles could be launched from land, sea, and air and that 40 countries around the world used them, including 19 EU countries and NATO allies.

On March 29, Greece approved the purchase of the Israeli missile systems during a meeting of its National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece recently signed multiple big-ticket arms deals, including for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.

Athens also approached Washington for the potential purchase of at least 20 F-35 stealth aircraft and Berlin for an update to its Leopard 2 tank fleet and purchases of Lynix armored vehicles.