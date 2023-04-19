Israel issues stop work orders against 23 Palestinian homes, a mosque

Israeli occupation forces yesterday distributed stop work orders against 23 Palestinian facilities in the northern West Bank, including a mosque and houses, under the pretext that they were built without permits.

Azmi Shuqair, head of public relations in the municipality of Zawiya, west of Salfit, told Anadolu that the notified facilities include a mosque where prayers are held and a four-storey building, inhabited homes and some that are ready to move into and others which are under construction.

Shuqair indicated that 14 similar notices were distributed to agricultural facilities and rooms about a month ago, noting that all the facilities are located in Area C of the town, where any change is prohibited without the Israeli occupation's approval.

For his part, the Governor of Salfit, Abdullah Kamil, described the Israeli occupation army's actions as "unjust policies" against Palestinian citizens, adding that the far-right government in Israel has crossed all lines and is even persecuting places of worship, and is practising organised state terrorism against Palestinians and their property.

According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Israel has demolished 278 Palestinian homes and facilities, most of which are in Area C, during the first three months of this year.

Palestinians are prohibited from making any change or building in Area C without an Israeli permit, which is almost impossible to obtain, according to local and international organisations.

