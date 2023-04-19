Ex-intelligence chief warns US might not send arms to Israel in future war

Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, the former head of Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman), yesterday warned that the United States might not supply Israel with weapons in any future war, Ma'an News reported.

Ze'evi-Farkash's warning, the news site said, came in the weekly podcast of Haaretz, noting that he also warned of the start of a multi-front war as a result of the military escalation which started two weeks ago when rockets from Lebanon, the occupied Golan and Gaza were fired at Israel in response to Tel Aviv's violent aggression against Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"This is one of the few times that we ask the political echelon to beware of a potential big war," he said, linking this warning to the ongoing internal political crisis taking place in Israel as a result of the planned judicial coup.

He continued: "I can clearly say, based on intelligence information, that the enemies recognise there is a widening rift here. Part of us recognise this."

Ze'evi-Farkash said he expects Iran, the Palestinians and Hezbollah are forming a big multi-front bloc in the region, stressing that Israeli ministers and cabinet members are ignorant of this intelligence information.

Ze'evi-Farkash warned that the Israeli-US relationship is the major component of the Israel's national security and this is at stake due to the government's plan to weaken the judiciary.

