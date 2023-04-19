Portuguese / Spanish / English

Muslims perform itikaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims from around the world have staying at Islam's third holiest site to concentrate on worship in the last few nights of the month of fasting, Ramadan
April 19, 2023 at 10:30 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Worshippers placed tents in Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards to allow them to carry out itikaf (isolation to allow greater concentration on prayer) in the last few nights of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]
